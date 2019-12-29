Go ahead for amenity facilities at Rossaveal harbour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission has been granted for the construction of amenity facilities at Rossaveel Fishery Harbour Centre in Connemara.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have been awarded the permission to progress the works at the small craft harbour in the village.

The development comprises of welfare facilities including a canteen at ground floor level and administrative offices at first floor level.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission with 9 conditions attached.

One states that the developers must pay a contribution of just over €2,000 to the local authority, while another limits work on site from 7am to 6pm weekdays and 8am to 2pm on Saturdays.