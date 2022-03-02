GMIT’s Orla Flynn designated as first president of Atlantic Technological University

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has today designated Dr Orla Flynn as the first president of the new Atlantic Technological University, which will be established on 1 April.

Dr Flynn is the current president of Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

The Atlantic Technological University will officially open its doors on April 1st.

The new university will incorporate GMIT, Sligo IT and Letterkenny IT.

Minister Harris says Dr Flynn brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the higher education sector.