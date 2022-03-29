GMIT to host public e-scooter and e-bike demonstration

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The worlds largest micro-mobility provider, Bird, will host a special public demo session at GMIT tomorrow.

The event will offer students, staff, and the general public to try out e-scooters and electric bikes.

It’ll also provide information on GMIT’s Sustainable Travel Future initiative.

Mayor of Galway, Councillor Collette Connolly, and President of GMIT, Dr. Orla Flynn, will be in attendance.

The event takes place at the Dublin Road campus on tomorrow afternoon at 12.30.