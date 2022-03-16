GMIT to host public conference on concussion in sport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT is to host a free public conference on concussion in sport this month. (29/3)

It’s the first in a series of events under an EU funded international project entitled “Get your Head in the Game – Sport Concussion Awareness and Training”.

It aims to gain an in-depth understanding of concussion in amateur sport settings and support the development of concussion-specific training.

The consortium’s findings will be presented at a public conference at GMIT on Tuesday, March 29th – further information is available at ConcussionInSport.eu.

Head of Sport and Nutrition at GMIT, Dr. Lisa Ryan, says there is a considerable amount of misinformation out there.