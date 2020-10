Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT will tomorrow host its first ever Virtual Careers Fair. (5/10)

The event will bring together employers and students in a virtual setting to showcase current and future employment opportunities.

Industries in attendance will include accounting, agriculture, engineering, business, construction, science and software.

The GMIT Virtual Careers Fair will go live on the Career Fair Plus App tomorrow between mid-day and 3pm – available at careerfairplus.com