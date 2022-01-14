GMIT to host 5th annual Digital West Conference this month

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Cybersecurity will be the focus of this year’s GMIT Digital West Conference, which takes place at the end of the month. (25/1)

The annual event – now in its 5th year – brings together academics and leading experts from the public and private sectors.

This year’s focus on cybersecurity and trust follows a huge shift in working patterns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’ll be a range of guest speakers from across the IT industry, including representatives from Cyber Ireland, Titan HQ, HEAnet, AGS, Corrata and VigiTrust.

The free online event takes place on Tuesday, January 25th from 10am – further information can be found at DigitalWest.biz.