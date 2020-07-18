GMIT to benefit from 4 million euro EU fund for Erasmus programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT and a group of European partners have been awarded €4.4 million in EU funding to run an Erasmus master programme in International Marine Biology.

The two-year programme is organised by 11 leading European Higher Education Institutions and supported by the European Marine Biological Resource Centre.

The course covers a wide range of subjects, with an emphasis on marine biological and ecological processes.

In the first semester students go to one of six universities while in the second semester they complete a period of professional practice.

The course was one of the 40 Masters programmes to be awarded funding from 100 applications this year.