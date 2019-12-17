GMIT to apply for joint university designation next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT will formally apply in the Autumn next year, along with two other west of Ireland colleges to become a technological university, a T-U

The ambition of GMIT, IT Sligo and Letterkenny to a become a TU has moved a step closer following a meeting of the Connacht Ulster Alliance, the C-U-A

The Three Institutions have made a commitment to the Department of Education to submit an application to become a TU by Autumn 2020.

The new proposed technological university for the West and North West will have 8 campuses stretching from Galway to Letterkenny.

The CUA will enable greater access to higher education from apprenticeships to doctorates and will partner with further education providers, state agencies and companies to drive regional economic growth.

The new university aims to address the imbalance across the country in terms of population distribution, levels of employment, regional incomes and education qualifications profile.

Acting President of GMIT Dr Michael Hannon says recent meetings “demonstrate the cohesiveness of the CUA to act as one new emerging entity.”