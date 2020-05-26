GMIT textile technician makes 75 face coverings a week for nursing homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A GMIT textile technician has been putting her skills to good use by making up to 75 non-medical face coverings a week for nursing homes.

School of Design and Creative Arts staff member Kelly Roberts has made hundreds of reusable face coverings since April, while home-schooling her two children and continuing to remotely provide technical support to some 40 students on the BA in Design course.

Kelly relies solely on donations of fabric from family and colleagues, and says high quality cotton duvet covers and sheets are the easiest to fashion into masks.

If anyone is interested in making a fabric donation, they can contact Kelly by emailing [email protected]