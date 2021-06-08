GMIT study examines microplastic pollution in European waters

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study undertaken at GMIT has examined, in-depth, micro plastic pollution in European Waters.

The study was commissioned by European network of marine NGO’s ‘Seas at Risk’ and compiled by micro plastic researchers at GMIT.

The report examines micro plastic sources and pathways within European waters and aims to provide useful information for decision-makers, stakeholders, researchers and the public.

It found that the predominant sources of plastics and micro plastics come from the agriculture sector, shipping industry and the fishing industry.

Offenders include plastic seed coatings, plastic mulching, containers lost at sea, and abandoned, lost and discarded fishing gear.

Of the plastic polymers tested, low density polyethylene – such as plastic milk bottles or shopping bags – released the highest concentrations of greenhouse gases when exposed to the sun.

The majority of micro plastics in the ocean were identified as fibres from clothing.

The report warns that the entire food chain, from plankton at the base up to the largest marine mammals, are under threat from the levels of micro plastic pollution in our oceans.

It’s also noted that by the year 2050, it’s estimated that 99 percent of all seabirds will have plastic in their digestive systems.

Based on a the research findings, a set of policy recommendations have been proposed to reduce and minimise plastic emissions, and consequently the impact of micro plastics in the marine environment.

The research at GMIT was carried out by Dr. João Frias, Dr. Róisín Nash, Dr Elena Pagter and Sin-dhura Sto-thra Bhash-yam M.Sc, along with Malcolm Deegan of Dublin-based MalDeegan Productions.