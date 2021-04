print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A GMIT student has been named Student of the Year by the Chartered Association of Building Engineers.

Simon O’Grady from Rinneen in Gort has been honoured for achieving top marks in the GMIT CABE-accredited programme.

Simon, who is now in his second year of the college’s Construction Management honours degree programme, received the award this week.

As part of the honour, he was presented with a CABE certificate and bursary of €250 on behalf of the chartered association.