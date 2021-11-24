GMIT rolls out anonymous reporting tool for students and staff

Galway Bay FM newsroom- GMIT has introduced a new anonymous reporting tool called “Speak Out” for staff and students at all its campuses.

It’s part of a national initiative launched by the Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris for all Higher Education institutes nationwide.

The online anonymous reporting platform allows people make a report in a safe and confidential manner, around incidents of bullying, cyberbullying, harassment, discrimination, hate crime, coercive behaviour/control, stalking, assault, sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape.

GMIT says the data collected will be used to inform policy and targeted educational initiatives – and provide users with support services relevant to their experience.