GMIT researchers to explore ethical taxidermy to highlight environmental issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of GMIT researchers are to explore ethical taxidermy in an effort to draw attention to issues facing seabirds.

Taxidermy is the practice of stuffing animals that are found dead to display them in a lifelike fashion.

This GMIT project will use the practice on seabirds who have died due to exposure to a range of man-made problems in their natural environment – such as plastic pollution, oil pollution, and lost fishing gear.

The team hopes the displays highlighting the unnatural and premature death of the birds will help promote the conservation of the marine environment.

The project is funded by the Irish Research Council and will involve a team of scientists, artists, taxidermists and media.

Project lead and lecturer in aquatic ecology, Dr Katie O’Dwyer says they want to directly show the public how pollution affects animals.