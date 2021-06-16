GMIT research aims to help parkinson’s patients with medication routines

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Postgraduate students from GMIT are working with the Galway Parkinson’s Association and local medtech firm Synecco to find new ways to assist parkinson’s patients and their families with medication routines.

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disorder but the symptoms can be effectively controlled over many years with medication.

Each person with the disease has an individualised medication regime depending upon age, physical state, and the level of disease.

15 GMIT students have been working with Synecco and the Galway Parkinson’s Association since January as part of the college’s master’s degree in Design and Innovation.

Their work focuses on developing a medication compliance system.

The group will host an exhibition in December to showcase their solutions.

GMIT Head of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Dr Carine Gachon says the part-time industry focused programme is designed to upskill students for leadership roles in design and innovation and enhance the participant organisation’s capacity to innovate in products, services, and processes.