GMIT publishes Covid-19 Response Plan ahead of new semester

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

GMIT has published its Covid-19 Response Plan ahead of the upcoming semester.

First year students will begin on September 28th while returning students will undertake student orientation on September 21st, and their studies on the 28th

Teaching will take place online where possible, however, practical classes and workshops will be carried out on-site.

Before returning to campus, students and staff must complete Covid-19 induction training, and fill out a health declaration form.

On review of the form, Human Resources may contact an individual and ask them not to return to campus.

Attendance records will be taken at all classes to assist with contact tracing if a positive case of Covid-19 is identified on-campus – and designated isolation rooms have been established on-site for anyone who may develop symptoms.

When attending campus, all personnel must wear a face covering – unless they’re eating or working alone.

Students and staff who cannot wear a face covering due to pre-existing conditions must carry a medical certificate.

Those who are considered “at risk”, or who live with “at risk groups” are asked to contact HR or their Department Head so arrangements can be made to minimise workplace transmission risk.

