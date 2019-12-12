GMIT projects allocated significant funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two GMIT projects have been allocated significant funding under the Government’s Regional Technology Clustering Fund.

Over €360 thousand has been awarded to the Wood and Manufacturing Cluster and the MedTech and Life Science Cluster at GMIT.

The GMIT projects are two out of 12 successful applicants who have been allocated €4.6 million in total.

The fund develops interaction between third level institutions, SMEs and multinational companies so colleges can tailor courses to fit industry needs.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the funding will play a key role for businesses, third level institutions and graduates in the west – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…