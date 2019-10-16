GMIT programme secures major funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A GMIT entrepreneurship programme has secured 300 thousand euro to extend its reach to three more counties.

The EMPOWER programme is delivered by GMIT’s Innovation Hubs to female entrepreneurs.

Empower is currently available to entrepreneurs in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon and will be extended to Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal thanks to the funding.

Empower offers two free programme, “Empower Start,” aimed at applicants with an early stage idea or business in its first year and Empower Growth for women who are in business for two or more years.

The course began in 2017 and 64 females have completed the programme since it started.

Manager of Empower at GMIT Maria Staunton says “Empower Start,” offers vital information for new businesses – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…