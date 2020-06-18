GMIT President urges students to continue higher education as pandemic continues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of GMIT has urged incoming students and continuing students to continue their higher education in the next academic year.

Dr Orla Flynn has encouraged students to progress with study toward careers that will be essential for the recovery of our regions.

It comes as GMIT students were recently informed the new academic year will commence on 28th September.

The college will use a new method of blended delivery with a mix of online lectures and onsite practicals and tutorials.

Further communication will be issued directly to students by email and on GMIT’s website in the coming weeks.

In a joint statement by the presidents of Ireland’s Institutes of Technology, the group says the current global public health pandemic has impacted all and has shaken confidence.

Dr Orla Flynn says there will be a brief period of induction which will appraise students of how the semester will work and prep them for the year ahead….