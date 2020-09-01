GMIT President says costs have increased due to Covid-19 amid student contribution controversy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of GMIT says the institution’s costs have increased because of the Covid-19 pandemic, amid national controversy over the cost of annual student contributions.

Dr. Orla Flynn has said the college has invested heavily in remote tecnology and has hired new mentors to help students navigate through online learning.

She added that because many courses delivered by GMIT are of a practical nature, students will be accessing laboratories and classrooms this semester – while access to the library and other student services like counselling will also remain open to all students.

Dr. Flynn was speaking in response to a call from local Cllr Andrew Reddington who told Galway Talks that GMIT and NUIG should lower this year’s student contribution as students face into a semester of learning from home.

However, Dr. Flynn says lowering the yearly fees of 3000 euro is a national issue – and is not within her remit…