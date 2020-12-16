GMIT President meets students at centre of virtual presentation controversy

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The GMIT President Dr. Orla Flynn has met the students impacted by the virtual presentation controversy at the college.

President of the GMIT Students’ Union Victor O’Loughlin says Dr. Orla Flynn has met the students concerned and he also plans to met the students individually.

Earlier this week, recordings of virtual presentations went viral on social media and showed lecturers discussing the students’ performance in sometimes crude terms while still live.

In a statement issued earlier this week, GMIT President Dr Orla Flynn said she would like to wholeheartedly apologise to the students for the data breach that has caused such deep hurt and dismay.

The Students’ Union President says it’s a difficult time for the students and lecturers involved as GMIT is a close-knit community.

He said the students’ union is available to offer supports to those impacted and he has also welcomed an apology to the students from the lecturers involved.

Victor O’Loughlin told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks he has heard the many calls for action and possible resignations on social media but the students involved should always be the primary focus….