GMIT pays €5,000 for investigation into students insulted during virtual presentations

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT – now known as ATU Galway – paid €5 thousand for an investigation into an incident which saw students insulted and ridiculed during virtual presentations.

Unaware they were still live, one lecturer said a student’s presentation was so bad, it made them think about drilling their teeth.

The incident arose out of business students giving virtual presentations – and watching lecturers forgetting to switch off their cameras when discussing what they’d seen.

Offensive and insulting language was used, as well as profanity, all while the very students being spoken about were listening.

One lecturer said a named student’s presentation made them feel like drilling their teeth, they were so painful to be listening to.

One of the listening students recorded the session and it was widely shared on social media and messaging apps.

The embarrassing incident saw GMIT issue a public apology, saying the episode did not reflect its values or policies.

It’s now been revealed that an investigation into the affair by an independent party cost €5 thousand.