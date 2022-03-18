GMIT officially launch programme of events to celebrate Golden Jubilee

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology has officially launched a programme of events and series of projects to celebrate and commemorate its Golden Jubilee which it celebrates this year.

The programme of events will run throughout this year and will celebrate fifty years of technological higher education in the West of Ireland.

On Monday 18 September 1972, the first cohort of students commenced their studies at the then Regional Technological College in Galway.

From the mid-1980s onwards, RTC Galway expanded its presence in the region by offering courses in Mountbellew, Letterfrack, Castlebar, and Cluain Mhuire.

In January 1998, the college’s name was changed to Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

On 1 April 2022, GMIT will be amalgamating with IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT (LYIT) to become Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

The GMIT Golden Jubilee 1972-2022 Commemoration Committee is chaired by Dr Mark McCarthy, Senior Lecturer and Programme Chair in Heritage Studies and is centred around five programme strands, namely: Ceremonial; Public History & Heritage; Cultural & Technological Innovation; Alumni & Community Engagement; and Sustainable Futures.

Many events are scheduled to take place throughout 2022–2023, including:

Conferences, book launches, and exhibitions

The release of a cover of Bill Withers’ song, “Lean on Me” (from 1972) by the Virtual Choir

An official opening ceremony on 19 September 2022

A monthly public lecture series hosted by each of the six schools – featuring current and retired staff, students, alumni, and public figures

A lunch for retired staff

A commemorative dinner at the Galway Bay Hotel

Student and graduate bursaries

An inter-faith service

A re-enactment of the opening of RTC Galway

The dedication of a room in the memory of Eddie Fox – who founded the college’s Archaeological, Historical & Folklore Society in 1977

Key Golden Jubilee projects include the following:

A commemorative logo created by second-year Design student, Svana Dís Hafsteinsdóttir

A new memorial to deceased staff and students – planned as part of the construction of the new Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) building

An exhibition on “Celebrating Fifty Years of Technological Higher Education in the West of Ireland, 1972–2022” – with storyboards and displays of archival and artefactual heritages

An oral history project

Commemorative artwork

An alumni registration and linking application created by fourth-year BSc in Software Development students

A showcase of “50 Faces in 50 Years”

A video on “Impact” – highlighting the human stories behind the college’s impacts, from the local to the global

A Green Spaces/Biodiversity Trial

A Student Sustainability/Green Ambassador initiative

Welcoming the Golden Jubilee programme, Dr Orla Flynn, President of GMIT, says: “As GMIT embarks on the next exciting phase of its development, it is entirely appropriate that we take time to reflect on the 50 years that we have been in existence. Throughout that time we have made an enormous contribution to the cultural, economic, and social fabric of the western region and beyond, through the activities of our staff, students, and graduates. On behalf of our GMIT community I welcome and look forward to your participation at our various public events throughout our Jubilee year.”

Colin Kearney, President of GMIT Students’ Union, says: “With the exciting times ahead for GMIT in its new partnership, it’s just as important to look back on all the successes of the past. Reaching the 50-year milestone is a momentous achievement, having turned out 50 years’ worth of graduates who all in their own way have gone on to enhance the community they now work in. GMIT has every right to be proud of the strong and positive student representatives they have elected in the last 50 years.”

For further information on the Golden Jubilee, please visit: www.gmit.ie/50