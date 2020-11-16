GMIT offers 600 free and subsidised places on new modular skills courses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT is offering 600 free and subsidised places on 30 new modular skills courses to people whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid-19.

Modular courses are short, focused and designed to help people who cannot commit to full-time higher education courses.

The new courses include business and computing, tourism and hospitality and digital technologies.

It comes as the college has secured €775,000 in HEA funding under the Jobs Stimulus package to deliver the programme which will begin in January 2021.

Online applications open today (16/11), while GMIT will be running four live online Q&A sessions over the next week.