GMIT moves step closer to forming Connacht-Ulster Alliance

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There has been confirmation that the formation of the Connacht-Ulster Alliance – which would see GMIT merge with several other IT’s – has moved a step closer.

Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, has confirmed that he expects an application seeking the merger to be delivered shortly.

He was responding to a query raised by Senator Aisling Dolan at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education and Skills.

The CUA would be a technological university for the North-West region consisting of GMIT, Letterkenny IT and IT Sligo.

Fine Gael Senator Dolan says once approved and developed, it will transform the region.