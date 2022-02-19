GMIT leads new one million euro Higher Education Access Project

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – GMIT is to lead a new one million euro Higher Education Access Project

The WNW Connect project is aimed at helping students from disadvantaged areas progress to higher education and complete their studies.

The WNW Connect initiative will be delivered by the Access Offices in GMIT, NUI Galway, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT until 2024.

Students from diverse social backgrounds from the west and north-west of the country will engage in mentoring and pathways to college workshops.

Dr Seamus Morrissey, Project Manager, West/North-West Higher Education Cluster, says they will work with community organisations and schools to support students from under-represented groups where there isn’t a tradition of third level participation.