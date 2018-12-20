Current track
Title
Artist

GMIT launches unique online course in agricultural entrepreneurship

Written by on 20 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT’s School of Business has launched a unique online certificate in agricultural entrepreneurship.

The free level 6 course will provide learners with a foundation in business education to enable students to develop and launch product or service ideas in the agricultural sector.

The course takes place across two semesters in 2019, from January to April, with the second semester taking place from Septemeber to December.

At 10 , hear Programme Chair, Kevin McDonagh….

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Galway CervicalCheck victim hits out at timeline for Tribunal

20 December 2018

0 0

Traffic flow back to normal in Moycullen following four car crash

20 December 2018

0 0

Almost €3m in funding for Irish Language Academy at NUIG

20 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

GMIT launches unique online course in agricultural entrepreneurship

Thumbnail
Previous post

Death Notices Thursday 20th December, 2018

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend