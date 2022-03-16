GMIT launches new tourism ‘Bootcamps’ for secondary students

From Galway Bay FM news- GMIT has launched a series of short one-week “bootcamp” tourism courses for transition year and fifth year secondary school students.

There are three main courses on offer – food and beverage service skills, culinary skills, and pasty & baking skills.

The four-day courses will be delivered by lecturers at the Galway International Hotel School, to help students prepare for jobs in the tourism industry this coming season.

The bootcamps will run from Monday, May 9th, and further information can be found at GMIT.ie

Diarmud O’Conghaile from GMIT explains the importance of having bootcamps like these to support the tourism sector.