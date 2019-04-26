GMIT launches €60m strategic plan for 2019 – 2023

By
GBFM News
-
Friday 26 April 201Friday 26 April 2019 MINISTER FOR HIGHER EDUCATION MARY MITCHELL O’CONNOR TD LAUNCHES GMIT’S STRATEGIC PLAN 2019 – 2023 The Minister for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O'Connor, TD, formally launched the new GMIT Strategic Plan 2019 – 2023 at a reception in the Galway campus today (26 April) attended by the Mayor of Galway city, Cllr Niall McNelis, Dr Michael Hannon, deputising President of GMIT, Cormac MacDonncha, Chair of the Governing Body, members of the Governing Body, students, staff, colleagues from the Connacht-Ulster Alliance and invited guests. The GMIT Strategic Plan 2019 – 2023 represents the next stage in the development of GMIT as it transitions to a Technological University (TU) together with its CUA partners, Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and Institute of Technology Sligo (ITS). Pictured at the launch were The Minister for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O'Connor, TD with Mayor of Galway city, Cllr Niall McNelis, Cllr Michael Maher (left), member of GMIT Governing Body, Dr Michael Hannon, deputising President of GMIT and Cormac MacDonncha, Chair of the Governing Body. Photo:- Mike Shaughnessy ***** No Fee Issued on behalf of GMIT*******

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’ Connor, has launched GMIT’s new strategic plan for 2019 to 2023 in a ceremony attended by Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis.

The programme represents the next stage in GMIT’s bid to become a Technological University together with Letterkenny IT and IT Sligo.

The plan – launched at GMIT’s Dublin Road Campus in the past half hour – is underwritten by a capital investment of €60m.

GMIT says it is investing heavily in applied learning, teaching and research environments – reflecting the needs of business and enterprise in the west.

Minister Mary Mitchell O’ Connor says securing Technological University status for GMIT would have huge benefits for students, tune in to FYI [email protected]

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR