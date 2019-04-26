GMIT launches €60m strategic plan for 2019 – 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’ Connor, has launched GMIT’s new strategic plan for 2019 to 2023 in a ceremony attended by Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis.

The programme represents the next stage in GMIT’s bid to become a Technological University together with Letterkenny IT and IT Sligo.

The plan – launched at GMIT’s Dublin Road Campus in the past half hour – is underwritten by a capital investment of €60m.

GMIT says it is investing heavily in applied learning, teaching and research environments – reflecting the needs of business and enterprise in the west.

Minister Mary Mitchell O' Connor says securing Technological University status for GMIT would have huge benefits for students