GMIT launches €1m programme to upskill regional workforce

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – GMIT has launched a €1m programme to help upskill the regional workforce to remain at the cutting edge of industry.

“Transcend”, led by the School of Engineering, will see the money invested in equipment and infrastructure to deliver a range of new programmes from Level 6 to Level 9.

The aim is to support the transition to “Industry 4.0” – also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It refers to the ongoing automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, using modern smart technology.

Further information on the upskilling programmes available can be found at GMIT.ie.