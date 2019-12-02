GMIT Governing Body officially appoints new President

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Governing Body of Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology has officially appointed Dr Orla Flynn as the new President of GMIT.

In May, the former President Dr. Fergal Barry resigned.

Dr Flynn is Vice President for External Affairs at Cork Institute of Technology with 20 years’ experience in education management roles at CIT.

Dr Flynn is currently a director on the boards of HEAnet and Cork Midsummer Festival and holds undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications in Mathematical Physics and Computer Science from University College Cork, an MA in Management in Education from WIT, and a PhD from the University of Limerick.

Cormac MacDonncha, Chair of the GMIT Governing Body says is a very exciting time for GMIT has moved to wish Dr Flynn every success in the coming years.

Dr. Barry took up the position in October 2015 on a five year contract, succeeding Michael Carmody.