GMIT gets 2 million euro to deliver springboard courses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT has been awarded €2.2m from the Higher Education Authority to deliver 14 Springboard courses in its campuses in Galway and Mayo from September.

Up to 500 free or subsidised places are available on 14 courses in both campuses.

The places cover various disciplines such as Business, Computing & Science, Engineering, and Digital Media.

An open evening about all Springboard courses will take place in GMIT’s Dublin Road campus this Wednesday evening from 6 to 8.30.

Applications for all Springboard courses are made through the HEA Springboard website at springboardcourses.ie