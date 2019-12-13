GMIT awarded three quarters of million euro for campus improvements

Galway Bay fm newsroom- GMIT has been awarded three quarters of a million euro in funding for campus improvements from the Department of Education and Skills.

The city centre college has received the joint third highest allocation of any third level technical institution in Ireland.

In total, €10 million has been awarded by the department to GMIT and 10 other third level technical institutions, as part of the Project Ireland 2040 initiative.

The funds are allocated by student population size and range from €590 thousand to over €2 million.

The largest alllocation of just over €2 million was awarded to TU Dublin which has more than 25 thousand students across its campuses.

Meanwhile GMIT was awarded the same amount as the likes of Athlone, Carlow, Dundalk, Limerick, Sligo and Waterford IT’s.

The grants will allow the colleges to carry out minor works such as IT upgrades, health and safety improvements and energy efficient enhancements.

