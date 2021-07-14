GMIT awarded €3m to deliver upskilling programmes from September

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT has been awarded almost €3 million to deliver almost two dozen free and subsidised upskilling programmes from September.

The funding has been allocated under the HEA’s 2021 Springboard+ and Human Capital Initiative.

The Springboard+ upskilling initiative in higher education offers free and subsidised courses at certificate, degree and masters level – leading to qualifications in areas where there are employment opportunities in the economy.

€2.9 million has been allocated to support GMIT in offering 564 places across 21 courses in the fields of business, ICT, hospitality and STEM, from September.

Many will offer blended or online learning, as well as part-time and full-time options.

A full list of courses available can be viewed at GMIT.ie.