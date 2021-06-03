GMIT awarded €1.8m to expand apprenticeship courses

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT has been awarded €1.8m to increase the number of apprenticeship courses it offers from September.

The funding from the Higher Education Authority will allow for expansion at GMIT’s Dublin Road and Letterfrack campuses.

An allocation of €1.4m will support the doubling of electrical apprenticeships at the city campus at Dublin Road over the next 12 months.

The move will make GMIT one of the biggest providers of electrical apprenticeships in the country.

Meanwhile, an additional €400 thousand will support the delivery of a new wood manufacturing and finishing apprenticeship at the Letterfrack campus in Connemara.

GMIT says the total investment will greatly increase its provision of apprenticeship education, which is critical to delivering on the Government’s recently launched apprenticeship action plan 2021-2025.

The allocation of €1.8m to GMIT represents almost 10 percent of the national total of €20m distributed to institutions nationwide by the Higher Education Authority.