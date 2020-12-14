GMIT apologises after lecturers overheard insulting students

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT has apologised after lecturers were overheard insulting students during online presentations.

The issue arose when lecturers accidentally remained ‘live’ broadcasting to the group and were heard discussing the virtual presentations.

According to the Irish Times, one of the lecturers used profanity when referring to one student and speculated there was something wrong with them.

Another lecturer stated they felt like “drilling my teeth” listening to an allegedly “painful” presentation by a different student.

It’s understood recordings of the discussions have been widely shared on social media and messaging apps.

President of GMIT, Dr Orla Flynn, says that apologies will be issued directly to the students concerned.

Dr Flynn also says the IT is taking breaches of GMIT policies and data protection regulation very seriously.