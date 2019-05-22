GMIT aims to fill vacancy for President by year end as Dr Fergal Barry resigns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of GMIT Dr. Fergal Barry has resigned.

Dr. Barry took up the position in October 2015 on a five year contract, succeeding Michael Carmody.

Prior to his role at GMIT, Dr. Fergal Barry was Vice President of Limerick Institute of Technology.

He also served as Head of Applied Science and as a Senior Lecturer, as well as in the post of Industrial and External Services Manager at LIT.

Staff were advised of Dr. Barry’s resignation this week.

Dr. Michael Hannon will continue to act in a deputising capacity and has been doing so for a number of months.

Dr. Seamus Lennon has been appointed as acting Registrar for the duration.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Chairman of the GMIT Governing Body Cormac MacDonncha has moved to thank Dr. Barry for his service.

A proposal to confirm the procedure to select and appoint a new president will be presented to the Governing Body at its next meeting which is due to take place next week (30th May).

It’s hoped the position will be filled before year end.



