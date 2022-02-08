GMIT adopts new plan to support biodiversity conservation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT has adopted a new plan to support and promote biodiversity conservation across the region.

Key actions include developing wild-flower meadows, using land areas as living classrooms on campus lands, and embedding biodiversity into curriculum design.

It’ll also help ensure pro-active participation in community-led biodiversity initiatives.

The new plan, entitled “GMIT’s Vision for Biodiversity”, will be implemented through the newly established GMIT Centre for Sustainability.