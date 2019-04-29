Global wedding planning firm chooses Galway for new base due to talent pool

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A global wedding planning firm has selected Galway city as its new operations centre due to its wide talent pool.

The Knot Worldwide has announced 100 new jobs for the city as part of its expansion plan.

The firm currently has 15 staff at a temporary base in the Portershed.

It aims to deliver leading wedding marketplaces, wedding websites, planning tools and registry services to over 20 million monthly unique visitors in 15 countries across the globe.

The new roles will include content writers, community forum support and customer support staff.

Jessica Finnefrock is Executive Vice President of Global Business Operations – she says Galway is well positioned to meet the firm's staffing needs due to its varied talent pool.