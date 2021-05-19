Global security firm to create 40 jobs in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A-LIGN, a global security and compliance solutions provider, has announced the establishment of its EMEA business headquarters in Galway, with the creation of approximately 40 roles.

The jobs supported by IDA Ireland will be rolled out over the next five years with recruitment due to get underway later this year.

A-LIGN has 2,500 clients globally.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar says the firm’s decision to locate its new base in Galway is a real vote of confidence in the city and all it has to offer.

Chief Executive Officer at A-LIGN Scott Price says its cybersecurity assessments allows organisations around the world to demonstrate to their customers and business partners that they take security seriously.