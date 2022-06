Galway Bay fm newsroom – A global company will set up a new regional hub in Galway to tap into the skilled workforce in the city.

Expleo are expanding their Irish team by 200 over the next two years, meaning they’ll employ 1,000 across the country.

The global IT company have their headquarters in Dublin and already have opened a hub in Cork.

Managing Director of Expleo, Phil Codd, says Galway was chosen due to its highly skilled workforce from the third level colleges.