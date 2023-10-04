Global Award for Ashford Castle Spa

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Spa at Ashford Castle has been named Ireland’s Best Hotel Spa for an eighth consecutive year at the annual World Spa Awards.

Voting was by consumers, the media and spa industry experts, it was selected from a shortlist of 12 Irish hotel spas.

Michelle Ryan, Director of the Spa says this has been a remarkable year for the team having firstly been awarded a Forbes Five Star rating and now, once again winning this global award.