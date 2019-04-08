Glinsk GAA club confirms that it will be reimbursed for vandalism

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Glinsk GAA club is to be reimbursed for vandalism at the GAA pitch over the weekend.

The playing surface was significantly damaged on Saturday night with a number of tyre and skid marks visible throughout the pitch.

The damage was assessed by the club committee today and the facility is expected to be closed while repairs are carried out.

Glinsk GAA Club has now confirmed that following a successful appeal on Galway Bay fm today, the matter has been brought to a satisfactory conclusion.

The club will be reimbursed for the cost of the repair work which has already gotten underway today.