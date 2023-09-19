Galway Bay FM

19 September 2023

Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme celebrates its quadruple win at national awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme has been celebrating its quadruple win at the 2023 Excellence Awards, held in Roscommon

It was awarded the overall prize for ‘Water Demand Management and Climate Action’ but also won an excellence flag in each of the other three categories.

They are Water Safety Planning & Quality Assurance, Biodiversity Enhancement, and Community Engagement

Meanwhile, Milltown Community Group Water Scheme was among the excellence flag winners for two categories – ‘Water Demand Management and Climate Action,’ and ‘Community Engagement’.

Kilconieron Group Water Scheme was also among the excellence flag winners for category ‘Water Safety Planning and Quality Assurance Implementation’.

