Glenamaddy to host All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals for a historic third time

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Tonight will see the launch of the 2023 All-Ireland Drama Festival which will be held for a historic third time in Glenamaddy.

The Galway village had hosted the final previously in 1993 and 2010 and the 2023 Finals will be held from the 14th to the 22nd of April.

It will be the first time since Confined Festivals were introduced over fifty years ago that a town will host the final for a third time.

The launch will be performed by Secretary of the ADCI Mairead Broderick and begins at 7.30pm in the Town Hall Theatre in Glenamaddy.

Glenamaddy’s Coman Keaveney is the chairman of the Amateur Drama Council of Ireland.

He told John Mulligan that it is fantastic for the town and surrounding areas to host the All-Ireland Final for a historic third time