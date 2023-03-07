Glenamaddy student wins prestigious Seamus Heaney Poetry Aloud Award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Glenamaddy student has won the prestigious national Seamus Heaney Poetry Aloud Award.

Luke Dolan, who attends Glenamaddy Community School, was named the overall winner at this years awards, as well as the winner of the senior category.

The annual competition aims to celebrate the art of poetry speaking, and encourage the talented students who practice it.

This year, there were over 300 entries from every corner of the country – which was whittled down to to 22 for the finals.

Luke Dolan spoke to David Nevin about the win.