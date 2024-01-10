Glenamaddy student showcases her project on sleep at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

The 60th edition of the BT Young Scientist Exhibition has been officially launched.

President Michael D Higgins opened proceedings at the RDS this afternoon, with the exhibitions going on display to the public tomorrow.

219 schools, including 13 from Galway, are involved in this year’s showcase, which runs until Saturday.

5th year student at Glenamaddy Community School in Galway, Michaela Gilhooly will showcase her project, entitled ‘Sleep EIGHT Feel Great’, a study on the negative effects of too much screen time: