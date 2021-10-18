Glenamaddy Boil Water Notice is lifted

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: The Boil Water Notice issued for 800 households using the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

Irish Water says following consultation with the HSE, water in the areas of Glenamaddy, Cloonminda, Bushtown and the Knockmascahill Group Water Scheme is now safe to drink.

The notice was issued on 30 September due to a deterioration in raw water quality at Glenamaddy Water Treatment Plant.

Following a number of satisfactory water samples and confirmation that the water treatment plant had returned to normal operation, the Boil Water Notice has now been lifted.