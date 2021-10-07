Glenamaddy boil water notice expected to remain for at least another fortnight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice for hundreds of homes in Glenamaddy is expected to remain in place for at least another two weeks.

Approximately 800 households serviced by Glenamaddy Public water supply, Cloonminda, Bushtown and the Knockmascahill Group Water Scheme are currently affected by the the Boil Water Notice.

The warning was put in place on September 30th due to issues with the ultra violet disinfection of the water at Glenamaddy Water Treatment Plant.

Local Councillor Peter Keaveney says he has been getting an update on the timescale of repair works – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news