Glenamaddy and Tuam are winners in ‘Poetry Aloud’ competition

Students from Glenamaddy and Tuam are celebrating this Christmas having been announced among the winners of this year’s Poetry Aloud competition

It challenges second-level students across the country to perform a prescribed poem from memory.

Organised by the National Library of Ireland (NLI) and Poetry Ireland, in partnership with UCC, this year’s competition drew 365 entries from 65 schools across the island.

The prescribed poems for this year were Dolphin by Catherine Ann Cullen (junior); What Then? by William Butler Yeats (intermediate) and In Memory of Eva Gore-Booth and Con Markiewicz by W.B. Yeats (senior).

Shay Collins from Glenamaddy Community School was named as the winner of the intermediate category while Lisa Egan from High Cross College, Tuam was named as the runner-up in the intermediate category.