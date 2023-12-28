Galway Bay FM

28 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Glenamaddy and Tuam are winners in ‘Poetry Aloud’ competition

Share story:
Glenamaddy and Tuam are winners in ‘Poetry Aloud’ competition

Students from Glenamaddy and Tuam are celebrating this Christmas having been announced among the winners of this year’s Poetry Aloud competition

It challenges second-level students across the country to perform a prescribed poem from memory.

Organised by the National Library of Ireland (NLI) and Poetry Ireland, in partnership with UCC, this year’s competition drew 365 entries from 65 schools across the island.

The prescribed poems for this year were Dolphin by Catherine Ann Cullen (junior); What Then? by William Butler Yeats (intermediate) and In Memory of Eva Gore-Booth and Con Markiewicz by W.B. Yeats (senior).

Shay Collins from Glenamaddy Community School was named as the winner of the intermediate category while Lisa Egan from High Cross College, Tuam was named as the runner-up in the intermediate category.

Share story:

Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind, rain and thunderstorm warning, along with a hail alert

Galway remains under a Status Yellow wind, rain and thunderstorm warning this evening, along with a hail alert The wind and rain alert remains in place fo...

Deadline looms for submissions on City Council’s Climate Action Plan

The deadline is looming for submissions on Galway City Council’s Climate Action Plan The Plan commenced a period of public consultation on November 24th...

An Bord Pleanala refuses office and apartment block in Furbo

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a new office and apartment block in Furbo. The project led by Noel O’ Mainin sought to demolish an existing ...

New festival for Galway will boost city economy

Galway is to get another festival, which will be a boost to the local economy Tonnta – celebrating the Irish language and Galway as a bilingual city...