Glenamaddy and Dunmore Drama Groups qualify for All-Ireland Drama Finals

The Glenamaddy Players and Dunmore Amateur Dramatic Society are celebrating this afternoon after confirmation that both groups have qualified for the ADCI All-Ireland confined Drama Finals.

Dunmore and Glenamaddy have been performing on the drama circuit for the past three months as twenty-five groups from all over the country vie for the nine places that are available for the All-Ireland confined Drama Finals that will be held in the Community Arts Centre, Mountmellick, Co Laois from the 18th to the 26th of April.

The nine groups currently in those golden places are Kilrush Drama Group, Dunmore Amateur Dramatic Society, the Glenamaddy Players, St. Patrick’s Drama Group, Enniskillen Theatre Company, Newtownstewart Theatre Company, Harvest Moon Theatre Group, Clann Machua and Sliabh Aughty Drama Group.

The nine places in the final will be officially confirmed after the festivals in Glenamaddy and Wexford with both festivals coming to a close this evening.

Dunmore’s play Faith Healer by Brian Friel produced by Philip McDonnell has racked up five wins from their eight festivals. In comparison, Glenamaddy’s play The Outgoing Tide by Bruce Graham produced by Coman Keaveney currently has four wins but with one result to come from their festival in Glenamaddy.

Neither group can be caught and has officially been confirmed as All-Ireland Finalists.

The draw for the finals will take place on Monday next.